‘Ensure timely completion of developmental projects in Srinagar’

Srinagar: The Member Parliament (MP), Srinagar- Budgam, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday stressed for timely completion of all developmental projects in the summer capital.
To review the progress under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes and other developmental programmes being implemented in Srinagar district, the Member Dr Farooq Abdullah was chairing a meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, (DISHA) at SKICC, here.
Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu, Chairman, District Development Council, Malik Aftab Ahmad, BDC Members, SMC Corporators and members of various Srinagar Panchayats were present in the meeting.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad gave a detailed overview of the developmental scenario and progress achieved under different schemes/programmes particularly in implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes through a PowerPoint presentation.
Addressing the officers, the MP Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the aim of holding the DISHA meeting was to identify the developmental requirements and facilitate smooth implementation of welfare schemes in the district.
The MP took a comprehensive review of various schemes implemented by the RDD, PWD, PDD, PHE, Health, Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, Social Welfare, Labour, Employment, Urban Development Department and other departments and asked the officers to work with dedication and missionary zeal to ensure that the benefits of all government schemes reach to the genuine beneficiaries in a time-bound manner besides disseminating information about these schemes.
He also stressed for timely completion of all developmental projects and emphasized on elected Public Representatives to work in tandem with District Administration for effective implementation of schemes to achieve the desired results.
The MP also asked officers to ensure successful implementation of different self-employment schemes for providing more and more job opportunities to the youth of the district.
Appreciating the District Administration for its work in various sectors, the MP stressed for ensuring a prompt and efficient public delivery mechanism in the District and formulating plans for overall prosperity and development of people. The MP also called for collective contribution from one and all in fighting against the drug menace so that it is completely eliminated to save younger generations from hazardous effects of the drug abuse.
Later, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Athar Amir Khan also gave a powerpoint presentation about the Srinagar Smart City Project.
Chief Engineer, JKPTCL, Qazi Hashmat, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Faz lul Haseeb, Chief Planning Officer, Programme Officer ICDS, Deputy Director Employment, Assistant Commissioner Revenue and all other sectoral and District Officers were present in the meeting.