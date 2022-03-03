‘Ensure timely completion of developmental projects in Srinagar’

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu, Chairman, District Development Council, Malik Aftab Ahmad, BDC Members, SMC Corporators and members of various Srinagar Panchayats were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad gave a detailed overview of the developmental scenario and progress achieved under different schemes/programmes particularly in implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes through a PowerPoint presentation.

Addressing the officers, the MP Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the aim of holding the DISHA meeting was to identify the developmental requirements and facilitate smooth implementation of welfare schemes in the district.