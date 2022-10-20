‘Ensure timely completion of new HC complexes’

Srinagar: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today convened a meeting with Goonmeet S. Chauhan, Chief Architect vested with the projects of construction of new High Court complexes at Jammu and Srinagar.
Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sikhri were also present in the meeting.
Chief Justice took stock of development of projects of construction for new High Court Complexes at Srinagar and Jammu.
The Chief Architect displayed a presentation before the Chief Justice in presence of High Court Judges regarding the said projects, in the conference hall of High Court of J&K and Ladakh at Srinagar.
Chief Justice emphasised proper and timely completion of these vital projects. He said that conducive infrastructural environ and aesthetic is a must for Advocates and litigants for smooth working of courts.
During the presentation, Register General, Sanjeev Gupta, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Rajeev Gupta, Registrar Vigilance, Shahzad Azeem, Registrar (Judicial) Srinagar, Joint Registrar (Judicial) and Joint Registrar (Inspection) were also present. On the occasion, Chief Justice passed directions to Registrar General High court of J&K and Ladakh and Chief Architect to coordinate with the concerned departments for immediate completion of construction and development works of both the High Court complexes at Srinagar and Jammu.