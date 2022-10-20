‘Ensure timely completion of new HC complexes’

Srinagar: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today convened a meeting with Goonmeet S. Chauhan, Chief Architect vested with the projects of construction of new High Court complexes at Jammu and Srinagar.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sikhri were also present in the meeting.

Chief Justice took stock of development of projects of construction for new High Court Complexes at Srinagar and Jammu.

The Chief Architect displayed a presentation before the Chief Justice in presence of High Court Judges regarding the said projects, in the conference hall of High Court of J&K and Ladakh at Srinagar.