‘Ensure timely completion of Smart City projects’

Srinagar: Continuing with the monitoring of various projects being carried out under Smart City Project in Srinagar, the Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and CEO Smart City, Athar Amir Khan today visited Ghanta Ghar, Residency Road, M.A Road and Polo View to review the works being executed under the privileged project.
Impressing upon the concerned officials to expedite the work on projects on a war footing basis, the Commissioner directed the Chief Engineer Smart City to speed up the work and asked the vendors to increase men and machinery so that all the undertaken projects of Smart City are completed in a given time frame.
Passing instructions to the concerned officials, he asked the Chief Engineer to carry out the construction of drains, pipe lines and concerting on a parallel basis.
During the tour, he further directed the Chief Engineer to start the installation of electric poles and street lights and sought regular updates from him regarding the progress of work on a daily basis. Impressing upon the concerned vendors to procure 100% required material within a given time frame, Athar said it would save precious time and help in the timely completion of prestigious project.
He further directed the concerned officials to complete the work on the pedestrian lane from Polo View to TRC within a week’s time and also sought the installation of high lights and precautionary signboards on chinar trees. During the visit, he also directed the Chief Engineer to get ATS lights relocated at Polo view junction.
The Commissioner SMC was accompanied by Chief Engineer Smart City and various senior officials from Smart City and Srinagar Municipal Corporation.