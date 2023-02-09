‘Ensure timely completion of Smart City projects’

Srinagar: Continuing with the monitoring of various projects being carried out under Smart City Project in Srinagar, the Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and CEO Smart City, Athar Amir Khan today visited Ghanta Ghar, Residency Road, M.A Road and Polo View to review the works being executed under the privileged project.

Impressing upon the concerned officials to expedite the work on projects on a war footing basis, the Commissioner directed the Chief Engineer Smart City to speed up the work and asked the vendors to increase men and machinery so that all the undertaken projects of Smart City are completed in a given time frame.