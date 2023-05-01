EPFO Commissioner Rizwan Uddin delivers motivational talk at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, UT J&K and Ladakh, Rizwan Uddin on Monday delivered motivational talk at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
The event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, who was Chief Guest, Institute's Registrar Prof. Bukhari was 'Guest of Honor', HoD HSS&M, Prof. Neyaz Ahmad, Deputy Registrar (Admin) Mr. Faisal Irshad Ganai and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
On the occasion, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said motivational talks are one of the powerful tools for students, helping them to stay motivated, focused, and inspired as they work towards their goals. "Such lectures are aimed to expose students to a variety of topics beyond their curriculum and provide a platform to interact and exchange ideas with eminent experts," he said.
Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said motivational talks can help students develop a positive attitude towards life and learning. When students are motivated and inspired, they are more likely to have a can-do attitude, which can help them overcome challenges, he said.
In his key address, EPFO Commissioner, Rizwan Uddin said motivation towards life is extremely important because it provides a sense of direction and purpose, and helps us to achieve our goals and aspirations.
"It helps us to grow as individuals by encouraging us to step outside of our comfort zones and try new things. This can lead to personal growth and development, as well as increased self-awareness and self-discovery," he said.
EPFO Commissioner Rizwan Uddin urged young students to develop a positive attitude, increase our confidence, promote personal growth, and improve our well-being. By staying motivated and focused, they can live the life that they want and achieve to fulfill their dreams.
"Health, peace of mind, and hard work are all important for a happy and fulfilling life. By prioritizing these areas and striving to maintain balance in our lives, we can create a foundation for success and happiness," he said.
EPFO commissioner Rizwan Uddin said students should spend time in achieving their hobbies. Hard work is important because it helps us to achieve our goals and aspirations. Whether it's in our personal or professional lives, hard work is essential for success, he said.