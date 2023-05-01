EPFO Commissioner Rizwan Uddin delivers motivational talk at NIT Srinagar

Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said motivational talks can help students develop a positive attitude towards life and learning. When students are motivated and inspired, they are more likely to have a can-do attitude, which can help them overcome challenges, he said.

In his key address, EPFO Commissioner, Rizwan Uddin said motivation towards life is extremely important because it provides a sense of direction and purpose, and helps us to achieve our goals and aspirations.

"It helps us to grow as individuals by encouraging us to step outside of our comfort zones and try new things. This can lead to personal growth and development, as well as increased self-awareness and self-discovery," he said.