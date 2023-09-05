Evacuee Property Department seals illegally fenced land at Tengpora

Srinagar: Acting tough against illegal construction and encroachments, the Evacuee Property Department Kashmir on sealed illegally fenced un-demarcated land belonging to Evacuees Faqir-ullah Khan and others situated at Tengpora Bypass here.

An official statement said the drive was conducted on the instructions of Rajinder Singh Tara, Custodian General J&K. “The illegal occupants namely Ab. Hamid Dar and others residents of Afreen Colony Batamaloo Srinagar were provided an opportunity to remove the fencing raised illegally around the land in question, but on failure the department swung into action and sealed the property and took over its possession till the long pending demarcation of the whole land under Khewat No. 143 is completed by the team of Revenue Officers/ Officials constituted by the Dy. Commissioner Srinagar,” an official statement said.