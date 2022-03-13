Ex-gratia relief provided to Parimpora fire victims

Srinagar: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, a team of District Administration, Srinagar today visited fire victims of Parimpora area of the District in which over a dozen residential sheds were gutted in a fire incident on Saturday.
The team expressed sympathy with the affected families on loss of property and provided an immediate ex-gratia relief in the form of 70 blankets, 42 mattresses, 42 bed sheets and 14 kitchen sets, besides Rs 70000 to all 14 affected families Rs 5000 each family as an interim relief.