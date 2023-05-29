Ex Joint Director Information Kashmir Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Gilkar passes away

Srinagar: Ex Joint Director Information Kashmir, Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Gilkar passed away today after a brief illness at his residence at Wanabal locality here.

He was 91. Gilkar served as Joint Director Information Kashmir for nearly four decades in various capacities, leading the department with an example. He retired as Joint Director (Administration) SKIMS Soura. After his retirement, he reported for the Saudi Gazette for many years.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Balgarden here.