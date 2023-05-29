Ex Joint Director Information Kashmir Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Gilkar passes away

Srinagar: Ex Joint Director Information Kashmir, Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Gilkar passed away today after a brief illness at his residence at Wanabal locality here.
He was 91. Gilkar served as Joint Director Information Kashmir for nearly four decades in various capacities, leading the department with an example. He retired as Joint Director (Administration) SKIMS Soura. After his retirement, he reported for the Saudi Gazette for many years.
A large number of people from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Balgarden here.
In this connection, a condolence meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Joint Director Information, Kashmir, at the Joint Director Information Office, Exchange Road Kothi Bagh, here.
During the meeting, the Joint Director offered his deepest condolences to his family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul besides courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Director (PR) Kashmir, Bilal Mukhtar; Assistant Director/ FPO, M Aslam Khan; Cultural Officer, Burhan Hussain and other officers and officials of Information Department Kashmir have also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul. The officials of the Information Department Kashmir Division have also expressed deep grief and sorrow over his demise and prayed for Jannat ul Firdous for the departed soul.
Gilkar is survived by three sons Mukhtar Ahmad, Dr Rauf, Rayees Ahmad besides daughter Dr Sabiha Sadat. Family sources said the condolence will be held for three days only at their Hill View Colony Sector 1 Wanabal Rangreth.