Exceptional Minds celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Srinagar: Exceptional Minds, a registered multidisciplinary center for children living with autism and special abilities celebrated the International Day of Persons with disabilities in the auditorium of Government Women’s Polytechnic College here.

S. Mudasir CEO GK labs was chief guest of the function. Additional Commissioner Kashmir Abid Hussain Kira, Azhar Hajini, Principal Government Women’s Polytechnic College Srinagar Shafqat Ara, SP West Srinagar Al Tahir Geelani, Dr Arshid Bashir Orthopaedic Surgeon, senior Police and civil service officers, children with special needs, their parents and people from different walks of life were present in the function.

Kulsum Parvaiz founder and chairperson of Exceptional Minds in her welcome address threw light on the importance of the day and spoke about many such initiatives of her organisation which have helped many valley based autistic children to live a better life. Azhar Hajini highlighted the importance of an inclusive society where people with special needs are loved, respected and helped.

‘’Don’t assume that people with disabilities would always require some assistance in leading their lives and the first step is to treat them as equals. Understand that they know more about their needs and how to handle their day-to-today lives. In case, if you want to extend any support, ask first. Understand their needs and learn about specific details on how you can assist’’. he added.