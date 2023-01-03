‘Expedite process to establish Animal shelter at Zakura’

Srinagar: A meeting of District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
Besides, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Joint Commissioner SMC, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, DDMO Srinagar, other concerned and representatives of NGOs.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed appraisal about the establishment of Animal Shelter in order to provide due care to the animals after rescue and post operative stage. The Member Secretary of SPCA told that Land already stands transferred to the Veterinary department for the Animal Shelter.
The DC stressed upon the SMC Officers to expedite the pace of works for physical infrastructure besides requisite men and machinery to make Tengpora Animal Birth Control Centre operational at the earliest.
On the occasion, the DC asked the Revenue Officers to expedite the process of land allotment to SMC for physical execution of works for establishment of animal shelter at Zakura area of the District.
Similarly, the DC also emphasised on accelerating work on Chatterhama ABC Shelter to enhance the capacity for dog sterilization to overcome dog menace in the city.
The DC said work will start soon for construction of a dedicated Animal Shelter in the District at the identified piece of land.
The DC stressed on efficient functioning of the Veterinary Office at Maisuma so that sick or injured Animals are given better and timely treatment.
Addressing the meeting, the DC said the purpose of District SPCA is to ensure the rights and welfare of the animals and to protect and address animal cruelty matters. He stressed on strengthening the committee and formulating a holistic action plan for checking the menace of cruelty to animals.
The DC emphasized on ensuring round the clock veterinary assistance for the sick and injured animals. During the meeting, the other members and representatives of various NGOs brought various animal cruelty matters into the notice of Chairman SPCA and put forth their suggestions to address these issues.
The DC also appreciated the work of NGOs and urged them to carry forward the work with added zeal and dedication for Welfare of animals. Meanwhile he said the community Attitude/Perception is key to success of efforts directed at Animal Welfare. He appealed to civil society to join as volunteers with the SPCA in order to multiply the efforts for Animal care and Welfare.