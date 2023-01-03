‘Expedite process to establish Animal shelter at Zakura’

Srinagar: A meeting of District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

Besides, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Joint Commissioner SMC, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, DDMO Srinagar, other concerned and representatives of NGOs.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed appraisal about the establishment of Animal Shelter in order to provide due care to the animals after rescue and post operative stage. The Member Secretary of SPCA told that Land already stands transferred to the Veterinary department for the Animal Shelter.

The DC stressed upon the SMC Officers to expedite the pace of works for physical infrastructure besides requisite men and machinery to make Tengpora Animal Birth Control Centre operational at the earliest.