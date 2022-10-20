‘Expedite work on community hall at Batamaloo’

Srinagar: Residents of Shah Faisal Abad Batamaloo have appealed to Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) authorities to expedite ongoing construction of community hall there
A delegation of the local welfare community said that the construction of the Community hall project has slowed down from the past few weeks. The locals said if the process is not paced up, the project will face delay.
“The project executing agency finished around half the work within a month, but recently the speed of work has slowed down. With onset of winter, we don’t want any delays. We appeal to the SMC authorities to keep up the pace as they did at the beginning of the project,” said Molvi Habibullah, a local community head.
The residents said that they are thankful to SMC for addressing their decade-long demand for a community hall. However they said that the project should not face any further delay and all the work should be completed within the deadline.