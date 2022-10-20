‘Expedite work on community hall at Batamaloo’

“The project executing agency finished around half the work within a month, but recently the speed of work has slowed down. With onset of winter, we don’t want any delays. We appeal to the SMC authorities to keep up the pace as they did at the beginning of the project,” said Molvi Habibullah, a local community head.

The residents said that they are thankful to SMC for addressing their decade-long demand for a community hall. However they said that the project should not face any further delay and all the work should be completed within the deadline.