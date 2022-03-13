‘Expedite work on Ring Road Project’

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Saturday chaired a meeting of Officers convened here to review the progress of the part of Ring Road project in district Srinagar at Mirgund (Rambiar Garh-Pratab Garh).
On the occasion, the DC reviewed all land-related matters. The NHAI representative highlighted the issues and the matters were clinched during the meeting.
SDM and Tehsildar concerned were directed to remain present on the spot to facilitate work execution whenever required. No hurdle shall be created by any landowner as land acquisition has already taken place under Rules.
DC also directed the Officers and concerned executing agencies to speed up the pace of works being carried out on the project and complete them under set timelines. He called upon them to ensure all major developmental projects are carried without any hindrance for the larger public interest.
The meeting held deliberations regarding the status of acquisition of land and compensation disbursed under the Ring Road project and the progress with regard to utility shifting in the alignment of the project.
The meeting was informed that the land acquisition process has been almost completed and compensation stands already disbursed.
On the occasion various issues including identification/demarcation of custodian land and propriety land were put forth before the Deputy Commissioner.
The DC resolved all the issues on the spot and directed the Officers to also implement interim directions of Hon’ble High Court in letter and spirit.
The DC said that the project is of immense public importance and is being strictly monitored by higher authorities for the earliest completion. He said as soon as the projects are completed, the same will prove helpful towards overcoming traffic jams besides ensuring smooth plying of traffic on the highway.
The DC stressed upon the officers to work with added zeal and in a coordinated manner so that the bottlenecks, if any, in the projects are removed to start physical work on the ground without any further delay.
He also instructed NHAI to further gear up men and machinery to expedite the work for timely completion of the prestigious road project.