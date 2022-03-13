‘Expedite work on Ring Road Project’

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Saturday chaired a meeting of Officers convened here to review the progress of the part of Ring Road project in district Srinagar at Mirgund (Rambiar Garh-Pratab Garh).

On the occasion, the DC reviewed all land-related matters. The NHAI representative highlighted the issues and the matters were clinched during the meeting.

SDM and Tehsildar concerned were directed to remain present on the spot to facilitate work execution whenever required. No hurdle shall be created by any landowner as land acquisition has already taken place under Rules.