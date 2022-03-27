Experts call for early detection of colorectal cancer

Joint Registrar and In-Charge KUHC Dr Ashfaq A Zarri said the University of Kashmir has started a maiden research initiative under BUILDER programme funded by DST-GoI to answer some relevant questions about the possible reasons for prevalence of GI Cancers in Kashmir at the varsity’s newly established Centre for Integrated Research and Innovation (CIRI).

Director Tourism J&K Dr G N Itoo said his department would always be at the forefront of supporting such public welfare initiatives by way of providing the logistic support. Dr Shabnam Bashir—who had conceptulised and designed the current programme—referred to increasing incidence of colorectal cancers in Kashmir and how appropriate prevention programmes and strategies, including a robust screening programme, can go a long way in preventing at least 90% of cancers in the Valley.

The team from ACRSI included Prof Nisar Chowdri, President ACRSI, Prof Shabir A Bhat, former Dean Academics KU, Deputy Director Health Services Kashmir; Dr Tanveer A Shah, Special Secretary to KU VC; Programme Coordinator NSS KU Dr Mussavir Ahmad and others.

The first three toppers of the Shikarathon and painting competition were felicitated on the occasion. Dr Farzana Gulzar and Dr Irfana Baba conducted proceedings of the events.