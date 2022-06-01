Extension lecture on Feminist Poetry delivered

Srinagar: The Department of English Government College for Women M. A. Road, Srinagar in collaboration with Dean Humanities & Liberal Arts, Cluster University, Srinagar organised an Extension Lecture on Feminist Poetry.

The guest speaker for the event was Dr Kathyrns Hummel Associate Professor, D. Y. Patel University, Pune. Dr Hummel, is a poet and an academician in her home country, Australia and at global level as well.

She has worked on various topics ranging from feminism to ethnography, and her scholarly works have been published and circulated across the globe.