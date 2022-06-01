Extension lecture on Feminist Poetry delivered

Srinagar: The Department of English Government College for Women M. A. Road, Srinagar in collaboration with Dean Humanities & Liberal Arts, Cluster University, Srinagar organised an Extension Lecture on Feminist Poetry.
The guest speaker for the event was Dr Kathyrns Hummel Associate Professor, D. Y. Patel University, Pune. Dr Hummel, is a poet and an academician in her home country, Australia and at global level as well.
She has worked on various topics ranging from feminism to ethnography, and her scholarly works have been published and circulated across the globe.
The programme started with a formal welcome address by Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Ruhi Jan Kanth. In her address, the Principal highlighted importance of feminist studies in contemporary lives. Prof. (Dr.) Deeba Sarmad, Dean Humanities & Liberal Arts, Cluster University, Srinagar, introduced the guest speaker, Dr Hummel.
Dr Hummel began by interacting with the students and faculty members on feminist discourse through a series of poems. She deliberated on different waves of feminism.
She also highlighted the ways poetry exists as a vehicle of expression and that there is a link between feminism and poetry. Dr. Hummel spoke about the multiple ways a research can be carried out on feminism and the relation she shared with the feminist discourse.
The concept of feminism is relative, that’s why there have been ruptures in the discourse. The speaker introduced the students to the concept of intersectionality.
Engaging students in practical exercises, she cited some poems and made the programme interactive and creative. The response of the students was overwhelming as they successfully composed the poems and applied their ideas. Prof. Naheed Shafi, Assisstant Professor, Department of English conducted the proceedings of the programme.
Dr Wasia and Prof. Tuba acted as the rapporteurs for the session. The technical support was provided by Department of Journalism, Mass Communication and Department of Computer Applications.
The programme ended with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Shabir Mirza from Department of English. Dr Deeba Sarmad Dean Humanities & Liberal Arts, Cluster University, Srinagar, Principal Dr Ruhi Jan Kanth and Head Prof. Lubna Nehvi were also present.