Farooq, Omar, others condole demise of wife of Ghulam Hassan Kaloo
Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the demise of wife of Editor-in- Chief of English daily Mirror of Kashmir Ghulam Hassan Kaloo.
In their condolence message, the duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved to bear the irreparable loss.
Meanwhile Provincial President, Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani visited the bereaved household at Srinagar. Joined in by various party functionaries, he offered Fatiha for the deceased. YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar also visited the residence of Ghulam Hassan Kaloo and offered heartfelt condolences with him and the family.
Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, SM Incharge Sara Hayat Shah, Provincial Spokesperson Ifra also expressed grief over the demise of wife of Ghulam Hassan Kaloo. They prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has also condoled the death.
Apni Party Media Advisor and editor in chief ‘Indian Times’ Farooq Andrabi on Sunday visited the Hyderpora residence of Ghulam Hassan Kaloo to extend condolences on behalf of Apni Party and its leader Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari.
According to a statement issued here, Andrabi extended condolences to Kaloo and other members of the bereaved family and said, “On this hour of grief, Apni Party stands in solidarity with the bereaved family.”
North Kashmir Journalist Association and Baramulla Working Journalist Association (BWJA) have express condolence and solidarity with editor-in-chief of English daily Mirror of Kashmir and president of Jammu and Kashmir Press Association Ghulam Hassan Kaloo on the sad demise of his wife besides extended sympathies with the bereaved family.
In a condolence meeting Chairman NKJA, BWJA Karamat Qayoom, President BWJA Zargar Gulzar, General Secretary Anzhar Muhjoo expressed condolence and solidarity with Ghulam Hassan Kaloo and extended sympathies with the bereaved family.
“BWJA stands with Editor-in-Chief of English daily Mirror of Kashmir and president of Jammu and Kashmir Press Association Ghulam Hassan Kaloo in this hour of grief and expresses solidarity with the bereaved family,” said Chairman NKJA, BWJA Karamat Qayoom.
During the condolence meeting BWJA members prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant strength to the family to bear the loss.
Large number of people from cross section of society visited the family on second day to condole the demise of his wife. Various journalists, social, political and religious organisations have expressed their condolences and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul. Condolences and prayer meetings were held throughout the day in which rich tributes and homage was paid to departed soul.