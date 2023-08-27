‘Fascinating culture of J&K crosses geographical, cultural boundaries’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the Cultural Kaarvaan Virasat-2023, organised under the aegis of Ministry of Culture, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages and J&K Tourism Department at Tagore Hall, here.

In his address, the Lt Governor welcomed the prominent artists and eminent writers, poets from across the country to Jammu Kashmir.

He said the three-day event symbolises the rich culture, traditions and heritage of J&K UT.

“The fascinating culture of J&K crosses geographical and cultural boundaries and rules over the hearts and minds of art and poetry lovers. ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’ is our resolve to restore the past glory of Jammu & Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.