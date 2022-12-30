Faulty power lines irk Karan Nagar inhabitants

Srinagar: Ennco Lane residents of Karan Nagar locality here have expressed resentment against the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited for frequent power line breakage, which has left the neighbourhood in darkness.

The electricity lines, according to the locals, are old as a result these break down on a daily basis, causing power outages and endangering the lives of inhabitants. Commercial establishments in the area also face business losses, which irritates the local business community.