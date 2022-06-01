FCS&CA conducts inspection in Srinagar markets

An official statement said during market checking, 123 business establishments were inspected and a penal sum of Rs 19000 has been collected as fine from 23 erring shopkeepers for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Besides, a provisional Store at Rajbagh stands also sealed for double labeling on juice tin.

“It is worth mentioning here that during May-2022, an amount of Rs 1127800 has been collected as fine from 2227 erring traders for violating E. C. Act in the valley, besides, 49 shops also stand sealed and 1 police complaint against chicken seller stands also lodged.