FCS&CA conducts inspection in Srinagar markets

Srinagar: The Enforcement squad of FCS&CA today under the leadership of Assistant Director Enforcement conducted market checking drive in various areas of the summer capital.
These areas include Karfali Mohalla, Fateh Kadal, Soura, Buchpora, Pandach, Hazratbal, Pandrethan, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar.
An official statement said during market checking, 123 business establishments were inspected and a penal sum of Rs 19000 has been collected as fine from 23 erring shopkeepers for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Besides, a provisional Store at Rajbagh stands also sealed for double labeling on juice tin.
“It is worth mentioning here that during May-2022, an amount of Rs 1127800 has been collected as fine from 2227 erring traders for violating E. C. Act in the valley, besides, 49 shops also stand sealed and 1 police complaint against chicken seller stands also lodged.