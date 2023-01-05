FCS&CA seals 64 mutton shops

Srinagar: In view of complaints pouring in from various corners regarding overcharging by mutton sellers, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has sealed 64 mutton shops in the summer capital.

“It is worth mentioning here that during January-2023 in Kashmir, an amount of Rs 55200 has been collected as fine from 197 erring traders for violating E.C.Act. Besides, 41 establishments also stand sealed. Moreover, the erring lot has been reprimanded to remain careful in future. The drive will continue in the same passion in future as well & whosoever found violating the norms will be brought to justice. In case of any complaint, people may contact the toll free number 18001807011,” an official statement said.