F&E Department organises awareness programme to curb fire incidents in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 12: In a bid to curb frequent fire incidents in the summer capital, the Fire and Emergency (F&E) Department organised an awareness programme here.

Officials said that the programme was held as a part of a campaign started by higher officials to make the general public and various institutions aware of the issue and help in prevention of fire incidents.

Aquib Hussain, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services said that from last year, the department has been holding awareness programs in various institutions, including hospitals and schools. As a result, the incidents have come down as compared to the previous year.

“As a part of the campaign, we have many more awareness programme in the pipeline. The aim is to spread awareness about using various routine gadgets like LPG in houses. This is the reason we witnessed a separate drill on controlling LPG-related fire incidents. Many incidents can be curbed if we follow the protocol and be aware of such issues,” Hussain said.

In addition to an awareness campaign, the department also commemorated gallant firemen during an award ceremony. The officials said that the quiz program and other awareness programs were also part of the day’s programs.

Muhammad Jaffar, in charge of Maisuma F&E service, said knowing small dos and don’ts can save many lives. He said that today’s vigilance awareness and quiz programs were aimed at spreading awareness.

“People have to be cautious and not panic. It is important to have the phone number of the concerned fire station handy as such direct calls save a lot of time and save lives and properties,” Jaffar said.

The officials said that they will continue collaborations with various institutions and hold awareness programs to curb the fire incidents.