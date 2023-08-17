F&ES job aspirants stage protest

Srinagar: The Fire & Emergency Service (F&ES) job aspirants continued their protest here on Thursday, alleging scam in the recruitment process.

The aggrieved protesters while speaking to the media persons here at Press Enclave, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), raised slogans against the Fire and Emergency Service department and demanded justice.

They also requested the administration to order a time bound probe in this regard to ascertain the facts. “We are the job aspirants of Fire and Emergency Services, and we have gathered here to register our protest against the administration. A committee has been framed eight months in this regard, but unfortunately there has been no outcome so far,” said Nisar Ahmad, an aspirant.

“We are tired now, and came here to press for our demands. We request authorities to kindly look into this matter and ensure justice is delivered,” said another aspirant.