‘Fight against drug menace collective responsibility of society’

Srinagar, May 22: Kashmir Law College today hosted a special awareness program on the growing menace of drug abuse in the region.

Superintendent of Police, Hazratbal, Hilal Khaliq Bhat delivered lecture on the occasion. The session, held at the college campus, was attended by students, faculty members, legal professionals, and members of the civil society, aiming to foster dialogue and awareness on one of the most pressing issues facing Kashmir today.

Hilal Khaliq Bhat, in his keynote address, shed light on the alarming rise in drug addiction among the youth in Kashmir, describing it as a “silent epidemic” that threatens the socio-cultural fabric of the valley. Drawing on his extensive field experience, he presented real-life cases and data-driven insights to illustrate the multifaceted nature of the drug problem and its deep psychological, familial, and societal impacts.

The SP emphasised the critical role of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in not only curbing the supply chains of narcotics but also in creating awareness and rehabilitating the affected youth. He spoke about various initiatives undertaken by the police, including community policing and school/college awareness drives,collaboration with health and social welfare departments for de-addiction programs, strengthening of Narcotics Control Units and encouraging anonymous reporting through helplines and digital platforms.

Bhat also called for active participation from educational institutions, NGOs, religious leaders, and parents in creating a robust support system for prevention and early intervention. “The fight against drugs is not just a law enforcement issue. It is a collective societal responsibility,” he remarked.

The session concluded with a Q&A round, where students engaged enthusiastically, seeking insights into how the legal community and future lawyers can contribute to tackling this menace. The college principal, faculty, and students expressed deep appreciation for the SP’s visit and his insightful interaction.

Haza Humera, Principal of Kashmir Law College, thanked Hilal Khaliq Bhat for his commitment to youth engagement. “Our institution is committed to equipping students not only with legal knowledge but also with social responsibility. Events like these bridge the gap between academia and real-world issues,” she said.

The event is part of Kashmir Law College’s broader initiative to engage with contemporary social challenges through interactive legal education and community outreach.