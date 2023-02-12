Firdous Colony residents decry waterlogging

Srinagar: The residents of Firdous Colony Eidgah have expressed concern over water-logging in the area.

They said that the potholes and dilapidated roads are making the situation difficult for them.

“For the past few days, there has been immense waterlogging in the area. Although some of the roads in the locality were fixed, most of it is in a bad state, which gets waterlogged during rains,” said Saifullah, a local.

The locals said they find it hard to venture out during winter as snow. “Children and elderly face difficulties in navigating through waterlogged roads. We appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the issue and address it without delay,” they said.