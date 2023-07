Srinagar: Residents of Firdousabad Lane 2 ‘A’ at Batamaloo locality here have expressed concern over presence of drug addicts in the area.

A delegation from the area said that the presence of drug addicts in the lane has hampered their movement. “These drug addicts are engaged in brawls with each other and endanger the lives of locals. We appeal to the police to take action against these drug addicts so that a sense of security is restored in the area,” they said.