Fire damages godown, residential building at Nai Sarak

Srinagar: As people were sitting and chatting amid the cool breeze on Sunday afternoon, dark smoke coming out from a small window of a closed shop caught their attention.

And just as they called the owner of the building and lifted up the shutter, “flames as huge as mountains came out, appearing to destroy everything in the vicinity,” they said.

And in no time the fire was overwhelming all the four stories and the attic of the structure. The building’s ground floor houses a godown accommodating automobile accessories while the remaining floors were being renovated, said Ali Mohammad Faffu, owner of the building.