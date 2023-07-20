Fire & Emergency aspirants stage protest

Srinagar: Alleging a scam in the Fire and Emergency recruitment process, scores of aggrieved aspirants staged protest here today.

The aspirants reiterated their demand to make the report on the alleged recruitment scam public. Scores of aspirants from various districts of Kashmir assembled at Press Colony amid slogans in favour of their demands. The aggrieved aspirants said that in 2022 the government constituted a three-member committee and assured them that the report would be out within a month. They said despite the passage of over seven months, the report has not been released.

“We have been in a lurch for years now as the government is turning a blind eye towards the issue. If the government is talking about transparency, why is this scam not addressed? Ineligible blue-eyed candidates have been selected while the meritorious candidates were left out,” alleged an aspirant.

The aggrieved said that recently the government had assured them that the committee constituted to look into the issue would make the report public, “but we are still waiting for it.”

“Everyone knows there is a scam. Why is the government not scrapping recruitment and giving a chance to meritorious candidates? All kinds of scams from paper leakage to nepotism were done in the recruitment years back, and since then, we have been waiting for justice,” said another aggrieved.

The aspirants said that for years they have been waiting for fair recruitment. Meanwhile, police detained scores of aspirants who were protesting and trying to hold a march. A number of protesting aspirants were taken away in police vehicles as the protest turned violent.