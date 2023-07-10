Fire & Emergency department aspirants stage protest

Srinagar: Alleging a scam in the Fire and Emergency recruitment process, scores of aggrieved aspirants staged protest here today.

The aspirants reiterated their demand to make the report on the alleged recruitment scam public. Wearing white shrouds, aspirants from various districts of Kashmir assembled at Press Colony amid slogans in favour of their demands. The aggrieved aspirants said that in 2022, the government had constituted a three-member committee and assured them that its report would be out within a month. They said despite the passing of seven months, the report is nowhere.

“Recently Chief Secretary assured us that the committee constituted to look into the issue will make the report public, but we are still waiting. Everyone knows there is a clear scam, why is the government not scrapping the recruitment and giving a chance to meritorious candidates ? All kinds of scams from paper leakage to nepotism were done in the recruitment years back. Since then, we have been waiting for justice,” said an aggrieved aspirant.