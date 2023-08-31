Fire & Emergency department aspirants stage protest

Srinagar: The aspirants of Fire and Emergency department today staged protest here on Thursday.

The aspirants assembled at Press Enclave and reiterated their demand of making the probe report on the alleged recruitment scam public.

Scores of aspirants from various districts of Kashmir joined the protest. The aggrieved alleged that the administration has been paying no heed to their demands. They said despite the scam in the recruitment process, no action has been taken. “In 2022 the government constituted a three-member committee to look into the Fire and Emergency scam and assured us that the report would be out within a month. Despite the passage of over eight months, the report is nowhere. There was a clear scam in the recruitment process in which meritorious candidates were side-lined, but still no action was taken,” said a protesting aspirant from Budgam.