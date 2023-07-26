First Smart Bus arrives in Srinagar

Srinagar: The trial run of first smart bus will be held today in the summer capital.

Srinagar is set to get its first fleet of smart buses this week. Officials said this willl revolutionise public transportation in the city. The buses, which are equipped with state-of-the-art features such as real-time tracking, on-board Wi-Fi, and panic buttons, are expected to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

The first prototype bus has already arrived in Srinagar and will be put to a trial run on Thursday. The remaining buses in the fleet will arrive by the end of July. The buses will ply on 13 important routes in the city, including nine routes within Srinagar and four inter-district routes connecting educational institutions and hospitals.

In total, 100 smart buses will operate in Srinagar under the project. The first 25 to 30 buses are expected to arrive this month, with the remaining buses arriving by December.