‘Follow COVID SOPs, avoid overloading’

Srinagar: In order to ensure smooth passage of vehicles and hassle-free movement of people across Srinagar city amid surge in COVID-19, an interaction programme was held with different transport unions of Kashmir here.

The interaction was organised by SSP Traffic City, Srinagar in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir and RTO, Kashmir.

The interaction programme was attended by Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, RTO Kashmir, Sajid Yehya Naqash; SSP, Traffic City Srinagar, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah; Joint Director Information Kashmir, Inam Ul Haq Siddiqui, representatives of transport, drivers and other concerned stakeholders.