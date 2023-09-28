Food Safety teams inspect city markets, lifts samples

Srinagar: A team of Food Safety Department Srinagar on the eve of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (SAW) conducted special drives in various markets of Srinagar City to check the hygiene practices adopted and quality of food items by the Food Business Establishments.

The drive was conducted on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad. The market checking drive was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Food Safety(Designated Officer under FSSA Srinagar), Yameen ul Nabi in various city markets to check the quality of ready to eat food especially Kashmiri Snacks being sold in and around the Shrines of Hazrat Makdoom Sahab (RA) and Dastageer Sahib(RA) at Khanyar, besides other areas including Rainawari, Nowhatta, Shiraz Chowk etc.

During the drive Mobile Food Testing Van was put in place by the inspection team to check the quality of Ready to Eat Food being sold in these areas. On the occasion, 45 surveillance samples were tested in the Mobile Food Testing Van in-addition general awareness about food safety was imparted to Street Food Vendors regarding Food Safety Rules and Regulations.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Team also carried out a surprise inspection of a students’ hostel at Rajbagh and checked the quality of food being served to students staying in the hostel.

Speaking in this regard, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar has asked the Food Safety Department and other Market Checking teams to continue the drive in City markets to ensure that all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates as per the Food Safety Standards and Quality.