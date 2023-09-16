Food Safety wing conducts special drive against sale of illicit Cigarettes in Srinagar

As per the act, 40% of the front of all tobacco product packages be covered with pictures of health warnings intended to alert people to the potential dangers of using such products.

Commissioner, FDA, J&K has issued strict instructions to all the officers of food safety to crackdown on such violators and offenders in their respective Jurisdictions, to ensure effective Implementation of COTPA 2003.

An official statement said all the Food Business vendors are informed that sale of any kind of the Tobacco products, without pictorial and statutory warning is a punishable Offence with an imprisonment up to 6 months.