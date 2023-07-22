Forest department casual labourers stage protest

Srinagar: Scores of casual labourers of the Forest department staged protest here demanding release of pending wages.

The casual labourers from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district said that they have been waiting for pending wages for the last four months, and they are suffering due to it.

The aggrieved labourers assembled at Press Colony on Saturday, holding placards amid slogans in favour of their demands.

“We have been waiting for the past many months, but no one is paying heed to us. Due to pending wages, our families are suffering as we are unable to make ends meet. Our children are unable to attend schools as we are failing to pay their fees and other expenses,” said a protesting casual labourer.