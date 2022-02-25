Former Deputy Director DD News Syed Zeeshan Fazil passes away

He also won some prestigious awards including All India Hindi Urdu Sangam Award (1981), Adeeb International Award (1985), Apfata Award (Best Drama Director 1995), Rajdhani Rattan Award ( 1966, 97 and 1999 respectively) , Lifetime Achievement award by ABI of The United States in 1999).

In their condolence messages, netizens recalled his contribution as television producer and his role in the literary world as well.

"Sad & shocked to learn that a longtime friend & eminent television producer Syed Zeeshan Fazil, who retired on a senior position after serving @DDIndialive for about 38 years, has left for his heavenly abode today. Heartfelt condolences to @zeenatfazil & others of the bereaved family," tweeted journalist, Ahmad Ali Fayaz.