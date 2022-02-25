Former Deputy Director DD News Syed Zeeshan Fazil passes away

Srinagar: Former Deputy Director of Doordarshan News Syed Zeeshan Fazil passed away on Friday evening.
Born in 1952, he was the eldest son of noted Kashmiri poet Fazil Kashmiri.
He was a poet of enormous intellect, and well versed in Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Kashmiri and English literature.
He served as Deputy Director General (IBC) Cambridge England, Member of Advisory Board (ABI) The United States of America, and Member Advisory Council (IIBC) United Kingdom.
He also won some prestigious awards including All India Hindi Urdu Sangam Award (1981), Adeeb International Award (1985), Apfata Award (Best Drama Director 1995), Rajdhani Rattan Award ( 1966, 97 and 1999 respectively) , Lifetime Achievement award by ABI of The United States in 1999).
In their condolence messages, netizens recalled his contribution as television producer and his role in the literary world as well.
"Sad & shocked to learn that a longtime friend & eminent television producer Syed Zeeshan Fazil, who retired on a senior position after serving @DDIndialive for about 38 years, has left for his heavenly abode today. Heartfelt condolences to @zeenatfazil & others of the bereaved family," tweeted journalist, Ahmad Ali Fayaz.
"Rest in peace Eminent Television Producer Zeeshan Fazil. Who Retired as a Director Doordarshan Bhopal. A Big Loss To kashmiriyat," tweeted another netizen, Karan Mehta.
Meanwhile, Khurshid Zargar, patron of Ahad Zargar Research Foundation Award has condoled Fazili’s demise and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. “His demise is a big loss to Kashmiri poetry,” Zargar said.