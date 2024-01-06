Former IAS officer Saif-ud-Din Lone passes away

Srinagar, Jan 6: Former IAS officer Saif-ud-Din Lone passed away at his residence at Sanat Nagar on Saturday.

The deceased was unwell for some time and finally breathed his last at his residence. He was the son-in-law of Khwaja Abdul Ghani Lone.

Several social, religious and political organisations expressed their grief and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. They prayed for eternal peace to the deceased.

Family sources said that Chaharum of the deceased will be observed on January 10 (Wednesday) at his Sanat Nagar residence. He is survived by son Salman Lone and daughter Dr Samiya Lone. KNS