Fountains under NCAP being made operational at heavy traffic volume intersections

Srinagar: In order to have onsite inspection of ongoing works taken up under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to improve Air Quality Index in District, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad conducted a whirlwind tour of several City areas here on Monday.

The DC who is the Chairman of the District Level Committee for NCAP accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Secretary SDA, Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC, Executive Engineers of R&B, Landscaping, SMC and other concerned Departments visited Panthachowk, Haj House, Bemina, Batamaloo, SMHS crossing Kak Sarai near SMHS and other areas.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner took spot inspection of works on construction of water fountains at identified locations being executed under the National Clean Air Programme at important heavy traffic volume intersections including Sonwar, Hazratbal, Batmaloo, Bemina, near JVC, Kak Sarai-SMHS Hospital crossing, main Chowk Soura, Mirza Kamil Chowk Hawal and Dalgate to reduce the environmental pollution in Srinagar City.