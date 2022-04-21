Frequent traffic jams in city-centre areas pester commuters

“This is sheer mismanagement by concerned authorities,” said a group of commuters who were stranded in traffic jam at Abi Guzar lane. Over 400 vehicles including school vans are parked in the parking.

“When schools in Lal Chowk and its adjoining areas close at 3 pm, sudden rush of vehicles including schools vans leads to traffic jams. It is ironical that main gate of the parking has been closed from Press Colony side,” they said.

The problem is compounded due to less number of traffic cops to regulate traffic flow. Meanwhile, commuters also complained of traffic jams in other areas of Srinagar.