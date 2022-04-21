Frequent traffic jams in city-centre areas pester commuters

Srinagar: Frequent traffic jams in city centre areas including commercial hub Lal Chowk are causing immense inconvenience to commuters.
The traffic jams have become more severe from Regal Chowk to Amira Kadal during the past two days as main entrance of Multi-level parking at Press Enclave has been closed.
This has put pressure on Abi Guzar lane leading to the parking.
“This is sheer mismanagement by concerned authorities,” said a group of commuters who were stranded in traffic jam at Abi Guzar lane. Over 400 vehicles including school vans are parked in the parking.
“When schools in Lal Chowk and its adjoining areas close at 3 pm, sudden rush of vehicles including schools vans leads to traffic jams. It is ironical that main gate of the parking has been closed from Press Colony side,” they said.
The problem is compounded due to less number of traffic cops to regulate traffic flow. Meanwhile, commuters also complained of traffic jams in other areas of Srinagar.
During peak hours, there is massive traffic jam at Sanat Nagar crossing. “Even there is traffic congestion from Parraypora side. Continuous traffic jams and diversions have made our lives miserable,” said Javaid Ahmed, a commuter.
Commuters said that vendors on roadsides also cause traffic jams. “Authorities should reign in these vendors and asked them to stop occupying roads,” they said.
A traffic official said “more men will be deployed to manage the traffic.”