Friday following Shab-e-Meraj today

Srinagar: Thousands of devotees from across Kashmir are expected to throng Dargah Hazratbal shrine here to have glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on Friday following Shab-e-Meraj, being observed today.

The Shab-e-Meraj was observed on February 27, this year, across the Jammu and Kashmir.

It was after two years that this holy night was observed at major Masjids and shrines across J&K as in 2020 and 2021 the major shrines and Masjids had announced suspension of prayers to contain the coronavirus.