Friday following Shab-e-Meraj today

Srinagar: Thousands of devotees from across Kashmir are expected to throng Dargah Hazratbal shrine here to have glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on Friday following Shab-e-Meraj, being observed today.
The Shab-e-Meraj was observed on February 27, this year, across the Jammu and Kashmir.
It was after two years that this holy night was observed at major Masjids and shrines across J&K as in 2020 and 2021 the major shrines and Masjids had announced suspension of prayers to contain the coronavirus.
J&K Muslim Wakf Board said that the celebrations and congregational prayers to observe Friday following of Shab-e-Miraj is being observed at all Masjids and shrines managed by it.
The biggest congregation is expected at revered shrine Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar where thousands are expected to participate in the night-long prayers.
“All arrangements have been put in place and the holy relic will be displayed at after each prayer. Traditionally, the highest attendance of devotees is witnessed at Friday congregational prayers,” said Peer Masood Haq, administrator of the shrine.
Wakf Board Chief Executive Officer Mufti Fareed-u-Din said all arrangements have been put in place for devotees.
“We expect that around 50,000 devotees would congregational prayers at Dargah Hazratbal and to have a glimpse of holy relic,” he added.
Special prayers will be also held at shrines in Srinagar including Asar-e-Sharif, Janab Sahib Soura; Asar-e-Sharif, Shehri Kalashpora; Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib, Khanqah-e-Mualla and other shrines.
A senior traffic official said that routes for vehicles transporting devotees had already been announced. Authorities have put in place necessary arrangements including uninterrupted supply of water and power, said an official.