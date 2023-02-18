Friends Colony HMT residents rue poor drainage system

Srinagar: Residents of Friends Colony Lane-1 HMT have complained about the area’s faulty drainage system, which has caused a slew of problems.
According to inhabitants of the area, “in 2005, a partial drainage system was constructed at Friends Colony Lane-1 without an actual disposal outlet system. while the residential colonies on the other side of the road were given a proper disposal system, one after the other.”
“Due to the non-availability of a proper outlet of drainage for our colony, the excess disposal from the sewerage system of other colonies gets accumulated in our defunct system, causing inconvenience to the residents and can cause damage to the houses.”
“Drain-out of the pump station at Shalteng chowk and Gazaliabad draws out the disposal from adjoining areas that also end up in our vicinity, thus affecting our colony at large. We have taken up the issue with SE Drainage Circle SMC, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner SMC, and Mayor right from 2014 but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” they complained.