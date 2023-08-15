Function held at Amar Singh College

Srinagar: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated at Amar Singh College here.

Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges and Principal Amar Singh College, Srinagar, Professor (Dr) Sheikh Ajaz Bashir hoisted the Tricolour and took salute at the march past.

He in his Independence Day address highlighted the achievements of the country during the last year with special emphasis on major developments in the higher education sector. He said that NEP 2020 is a revolutionary educational policy which has paved the way for overall development of students through education. He maintained that since August 1947, India has been developing leaps and bounds and the latest launch of Chandrayaan-3 is a milestone in this direction.

Prof. Ajaz impressed upon the faculty, non teaching staff and the students to actively participate in the development of the institution and the nation.