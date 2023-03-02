Functioning of Youth Clubs reviewed in Srinagar

Srinagar: To review the functioning of Youth Clubs in Srinagar District, a meeting of concerned Officers was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here today.
Superintendent of Police, SP Traffic, Nodal Principal Colleges, Chief Planning Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Assistant Commissioner Development, District youth Services & Sports Officer, Deputy Chief Education officer, Principal ITI, Bagh-i-Dilawar Khan, Principal Polytechnic Gogjibagh, Principal Womens Polytechnic, Bemina, Superintendent Womens ITI, Nodal Officer Mission Youth, District Coordinator, NYK and other concerned were present in the meeting.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review about the functioning of all Youth Clubs in the District and measures undertaken for youth engagement and outreach programmes in the District under Mission Youth initiative.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner asked Departments of Youth Services & Sports and NYK to immediately complete the process for establishment and operationalization of District Youth Centre in Srinagar which will be a specially designed center, intended to present a safe youth-appealing environment covering four fundamental contours of youth engagement and empowerment viz. Inform, Inspire, Interact & Innovate.
The DC called for finalising the lists of young innovators and achievers in the District to identify young talent. He also stressed for holding workshops in Colleges and Schools, ITIs and Poly-Technique Institutions to sensitise students/youth about different youth centric Skill Development and Livelihood generation schemes under Mission Youth initiatives like PARVAAZ, MUMKIN, TEJASWANI etc.
Similarly, the Culture Department was asked to organize recreational and social engagement programmes under Mission youth programme. With regard to available sports fields facilities in Srinagar, the DC asked for conducting Tehsil and Ward wise mapping of sports grounds so that facility is made available in such area having no sports fields.