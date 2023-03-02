Functioning of Youth Clubs reviewed in Srinagar

Srinagar: To review the functioning of Youth Clubs in Srinagar District, a meeting of concerned Officers was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here today.

Superintendent of Police, SP Traffic, Nodal Principal Colleges, Chief Planning Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Assistant Commissioner Development, District youth Services & Sports Officer, Deputy Chief Education officer, Principal ITI, Bagh-i-Dilawar Khan, Principal Polytechnic Gogjibagh, Principal Womens Polytechnic, Bemina, Superintendent Womens ITI, Nodal Officer Mission Youth, District Coordinator, NYK and other concerned were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review about the functioning of all Youth Clubs in the District and measures undertaken for youth engagement and outreach programmes in the District under Mission Youth initiative.