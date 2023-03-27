Furnish details about steps to deal with stray dog menace in Srinagar: High Court asks SMC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation(SMC) to inform it about the steps taken to deal with menace of dog biting and furnish details of sterilisation centers established in Srinagar City.

As a Public interest Litigation(PIL) came up for hearing before a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Puneet Gupta, counsel appearing for the government and SMC sought four weeks time to file the compliance report in terms of the previous directions. Subsequently the court granted the four weeks’ time.

“Respondent no. 2(Commissioner SMC) in the objections shall indicate the steps taken to deal with the menace of dog biting and details of sterilisation centers, they have established in the city of Srinagar,” the bench said.

In its earlier order, the court had sought to know about the number of stray dogs roaming in the city of Srinagar.

The Commissioner was also required to submit the details about the issue of animal birth control and setting up of anti-rabies centers.