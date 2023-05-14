[ G20 CELEBRATIONS ] Islamia College conducts workshop on Waste Reuse

Srinagar: As part of G20 celebrations, a workshop was organised in Islamia College here.
The theme of the workshop was ‘Humans produce a lot of waste that pollutes the environment and harms the planet.’
Principal of the College, Professor (Dr.) Khursheed Ahmad Khan said that during G20 celebrations, several events and seminars were held within and outside the college campus to promote sustainable stability.
He said that the workshop is aimed to help students in particular and community in general that, how we can save the environment from pollution and creates better places for ourselves.
Dr Sabeena coordinator of the workshop focused on various kinds of wastes, sewage, paper, garbage, industrial chemicals. can be recycled for beneficial use.
She said that recycling is not very expensive. “After the material has been collected from the consumers, it must be cleaned, sold to an industry and transported, re-manufactured and sold once again to consumers,” she added.
Chief Coordinator of G20 programs in the College, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Jath, in his presentation said that such workshops can help us to conserve our natural resources.
The keynote speaker Er. Abdul Rashid Bhat, EMMRC, University of Kashmir highlighted the importance of such workshop through his documentary showcasing Untreated Waste Disaster and Mission Ehsass.
Abdul Majeed Butt, Chairman Fossil Park, Kashmir and Fossil Park USA talked about the concept of vermicompost and its importance.
While sharing his experience both in the USA and Kashmir, he said that such workshops should be a regular feature in the colleges so that we can overcome the problem of pollution.
Technical sessions of the workshop were modulated by Dr Showket Yousuf Beigh, HOD Botany and Dr Khurshid Ahmad Ganaie.
The student participants Taha Bilal, Murfa Fayaz, Sania Zehra, Fuhi Jala, Sayima, Munazah Shafi, Myasar Gulzar, Mehak Wani, and Shakir in their presentations expressed that how humans produce waste that pollutes the environment and how it harms our natural resources. They stressed on careless dumping of plastics which is very dangerous being non-biodegradable.
Large number of students from PG Botany, IPG besides students from other departments actively participated in the Workshop. The students expressed during their question answer sessions how pollution crises can be overcome by nations across the globe.
Dr. Syed A. Untoo media secretary, ICSC was also present.