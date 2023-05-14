[ G20 CELEBRATIONS ] Islamia College conducts workshop on Waste Reuse

Srinagar: As part of G20 celebrations, a workshop was organised in Islamia College here.

The theme of the workshop was ‘Humans produce a lot of waste that pollutes the environment and harms the planet.’

Principal of the College, Professor (Dr.) Khursheed Ahmad Khan said that during G20 celebrations, several events and seminars were held within and outside the college campus to promote sustainable stability.

He said that the workshop is aimed to help students in particular and community in general that, how we can save the environment from pollution and creates better places for ourselves.