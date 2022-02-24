Garbage mounds on roads give tough time to Srinagarities

Srinagar: People of the summer capital faced a tough time as Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) failed to remove garbage from various areas of the city for the past two days.
Residents of various areas complained that garbage mounds are piling up as SMC suspended garbage collection on Wednesday and Thursday.
“There was no collection of garbage by SMC field staff. The normal sanitation work has also been hit badly,” said Mushtaq Ahmad of Khanyar.
Officials said SMC field staff has pressed for snow clearance operations from lanes and by-lanes.
Srinagar city has a population of 1.4 million and generates up to 450 metric tons of waste every day. The garbage is collected by SMC Safai Karamcharies and shifted to dumping sites.
Locals said interior roads and localities present a dirty look due to overflowing dustbins.
SMC Chief Sanitation Officer Nazir Ahmad Baba said that lifting of garbage from the city areas would resume from Friday.
He said that men and machinery were pressed to remove accumulated snow from interior roads, lanes and by-lanes. “Despite all odds, SMC pressed men and machinery to ensure people face minimum inconvenience amid heavy snowfall on Wednesday. Snow clearance operations are in lanes and by-lanes.
“As of now, we have removed snow from ninety percent lanes and by-lanes. To expedite the process, the night snow clearance operation would continue so that 100 percent are cleared by Friday morning,” he said while replying to a query.
“The normal sanitation process will resume from Friday morning. We are pressing additional men and machinery to ensure complete removal and shifting of garbage from areas to dumping site,” he added.