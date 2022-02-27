Geography department at SP College without permanent faculty

Srinagar: Functioning of the Geography department at SP College here has been hit as it is without faculty for past over a year.
The department was originally founded in 1942 at the college. It was however shifted to Amar Singh (AS) College which was founded in 1946.
“But in 1977 when the Arts and Humanities streams where delinked from S P College that Geography was reintroduced in the College as a subject to be taught in combination with Geology, Chemistry, Maths, Physics and Biosciences at undergraduate level,” read the contents of the website of SP College.
An official said the permanent faculty members of the department retired last year and the department was left unattended till date.
Notably, the SP College is one of the constituent colleges of the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) besides other four colleges which include Amar Singh College, Government Women’s College MA Road, Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Bemina and Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE) Srinagar.
“While the geography department at the SP College has no faculty the cluster university took a decision wherein it shifted some geography students of integrated course from Amar Singh College to SP College,” a professor said.
“The department should first get the faculty to run the course otherwise taking students here will not serve any purpose,” he said.
The professor said besides the retirement of permanent faculty members, one laboratory assistant was also shifted to Pampore Degree College leaving the department without staff.
Principal SP College Prof Khurshid Ahmad Khan told Greater Kashmir that they have written to the government about the matter and new faculty will be posted in the department very soon.
“This is a centrally located college and any professor would wish to work here. The department will get the faculty soon,” he said.
Registrar Cluster University Srinagar (CUS), Prof Mir Khurshid Ahmad said AS college was running the PG course in Geography for the past many years.
“SP College is running undergraduate and 5-year Integrated (IG) course in Geography. But once the student enters in 7th semester in an integrated course it is equivalent to PG first semester, so we shifted 7th semester IG students to AS college to continue the course,” registrar CUS said.
“It is not like the Geography department will wind up in SP College but the students were shifted to AS college after holding a proper meeting with the Dean academic affairs and principal of AS and SP college,” he said.
He said the Geography department will get the faculty from the Higher Education Department. “If not the permanent faculty, they will get the academic arrangements,” he said.