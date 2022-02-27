Geography department at SP College without permanent faculty

Srinagar: Functioning of the Geography department at SP College here has been hit as it is without faculty for past over a year.

The department was originally founded in 1942 at the college. It was however shifted to Amar Singh (AS) College which was founded in 1946.

“But in 1977 when the Arts and Humanities streams where delinked from S P College that Geography was reintroduced in the College as a subject to be taught in combination with Geology, Chemistry, Maths, Physics and Biosciences at undergraduate level,” read the contents of the website of SP College.