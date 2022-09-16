Ghulam Nabi Azad visits Bone and Joint Hospital

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad today visited Bone and Joint Hospital here and inquired about health of eights bikers from Kerala who were injured in a road accident on way from Kargil to Leh.
“Eight youngsters from Chalad, Kannur District of Kerala were touring to Leh-Ladakh on four motorbikes. Unfortunately, on their way from Kargil to Leh, one of the bike collided with a truck in which two boys named Tayyib S/o Sattar and Vysakh S/o Pradeepan, were severely injured. The boys were shifted to Bone and Joint Surgical hospital, Barzulla here. Ghulam Nabi Azad immediately got in touch with the hospital administration and concerned doctors for the better care and treatment of these boys,” spokesperson of Azad said in a statement.
He said the doctors were advised to treat them as guests and provide all facilities. “Both the boys were operated upon, one of them is perfectly well and the other, the doctors said, it will take 3-4 weeks for recovery.
“Ghulam Nabi Azad visited the hospital to inquire about their wellbeing and met with the boys and treating doctors. Azad offered all help and support to the boys and told the hospital administration and doctors in case of any need they can get in touch with him since the patients relatives and dear ones are faraway in Kerala.
Azad also requested that there is no need for their parents, relatives to travel all the way to Srinagar. Everything required will be met by Azad himself,” the statement added.