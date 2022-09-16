Ghulam Nabi Azad visits Bone and Joint Hospital

He said the doctors were advised to treat them as guests and provide all facilities. “Both the boys were operated upon, one of them is perfectly well and the other, the doctors said, it will take 3-4 weeks for recovery.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad visited the hospital to inquire about their wellbeing and met with the boys and treating doctors. Azad offered all help and support to the boys and told the hospital administration and doctors in case of any need they can get in touch with him since the patients relatives and dear ones are faraway in Kerala.

Azad also requested that there is no need for their parents, relatives to travel all the way to Srinagar. Everything required will be met by Azad himself,” the statement added.