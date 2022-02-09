Girl students from Shaher-e-Khaas shine in class 12th examination

Srinagar: Several girl students from Shaher-e-Khaas areas in the summer capital have emerged successful in the class 12th examination, the result of which was declared by JK Board of School Education Kashmir (BOSE) on Tuesday.
The aggregate pass percentage of the students was 74.9- Boys 72.31 percent and Girls 77.71 percent. Amongst the top position holders, most of the positions have been secured by the girls from different areas of old city Srinagar.
Most of these girls were enrolled in Government Girls Higher Secondary (GGHSS) School Soura and were taking private coaching from Nitians’ Career Institute old city Srinagar.
The merit holders who were enrolled in Nitians’ Career Institute include Arusa Parvaiz who bagged first position in by scoring 499 marks out of 500, Zainab Muneer who secured 3rd position by scoring 497 marks, Maleeha Javaid (496 marks 4th position), Khushboo Dar (493 marks 7th position), Daniya Rouf and Muntazir (492 marks 8th position), Sahiba Mushtaq (9th position 491 marks) Aisha Qadir and Hoor Fayaz (10th position 490 marks) respectively.
Besides taking private coaching at Nitians’ Career Institute, these students were enrolled in Government Higher Secondary Schools which include GGHSS Soura, GGHSS Nawa Kadal, Islamia HSS Rajouri Kadal and GGHSS Amira Kadal.
“It has been for the first time that such a good number students from old city who took private coaching at Nitians’ Career Institute,” Managing Director of the institute Sheikh Mubashir told Greater Kashmir.
“It is a proud moment for the citizens of old city. It was all possible with the hard work of the students and teachers of the coaching institute here,” he said.
Raziya Muneer, mother of Zainab Muneer who secured 3rd position attributed the success of her daughter to the cooperation and guidance of teachers of Nitians’ Career Institute.
“The teachers at this coaching institute stood by the students during this pandemic time. They were always available for the students through online and offline mode. My daughter achieved this success because of her hard work and the guidance of teachers at the institute,” Raziya said.
As per the BOSE figures, around 72180 students- Boys 37301 and girls 34879 from Arts, Science and Commerce streams had appeared in exams out of which 54075 students- Boys 26971 and Girls 27104 were declared as qualified in the exam.
The examination of class 12th students was held in mid-November last year and culminated in December.
As many as 248 students shared first 10 positions in Science Stream, 33 students in Commerce Stream and 61 students shared first 10 positions in Arts Stream. Also, 12 students shared the first 10 positions in Home Science Stream as well.
This year the Govt announced 30 percent relaxation in syllabus for classes 10th to 12th students in their annual regular-2021 examination.
The relaxation was given in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was applicable for the students in Kashmir and Jammu division besides the students in Ladakh UT as well.