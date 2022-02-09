Girl students from Shaher-e-Khaas shine in class 12th examination

Srinagar: Several girl students from Shaher-e-Khaas areas in the summer capital have emerged successful in the class 12th examination, the result of which was declared by JK Board of School Education Kashmir (BOSE) on Tuesday.

The aggregate pass percentage of the students was 74.9- Boys 72.31 percent and Girls 77.71 percent. Amongst the top position holders, most of the positions have been secured by the girls from different areas of old city Srinagar.