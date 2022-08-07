[ GK Impact ] After years of delay, work on community hall to start soon at Batamaloo

Srinagar: After years of inordinate delay, authorities have decided to start work on community hall at Shah Faisalabad area of Batamaloo here.

Greater Kashmir did a series of stories in past several years on the pending project. The residents said that amid space crunch, they have been suffering for years due to delay in completion of the project

Molvi Habibullah Bhat, who has been following the project for years, said that all the community members have over the years reached out to every official. “After much delay, finally the project has been allotted and SMC officials have started initial work at the designated site,” Bhat said.