GK IMPACT | Amar Singh College provides heating arrangements in classrooms

“The funds were actually utilised during exams in previous years. We have now received it from the Cluster University and disbursed it to the concerned staff,” he said.

He said the college is working for the welfare of the local staff and always remains on the forefront to resolve their grievances. “We have already started providing heating arrangements to the students in classrooms and I have also prepared a DPR to procure ACs for the classrooms,” he said.

Director Colleges J&K, Prof. Yasmin Ashai however said the college principals have been asked to ensure heating arrangements for students.

“We understand that providing heating arrangement in every classroom is a difficult task but we the department has released funds for the colleges to meet the exigency,” she said and added that the colleges can utilise money out of local funds to provide heating arrangement to students.

“Local funds of the college are meant to be utilised for the students. We are here for the betterment of the students. The department is taking all steps to provide better facilities to the students,” she said.