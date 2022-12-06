GK IMPACT | Amar Singh College provides heating arrangements in classrooms

Srinagar: The authorities at Amar Singh College (ASC) Srinagar have started putting in place heating arrangements in classrooms.
The college has also disbursed the pending wages of sweepers and the staff working of local funds of the college. The money has been credited in the Bank accounts of the local staff, an employee confirmed to Greater Kashmir.
The move comes two days after this newspaper reported about the lack of heating arrangement in classrooms of the college, leaving the students at the receiving end.
The crises had erupted in the college over the non-availability of the heating facilities as the college had not released previous payment to the sweepers and the staff working on local funds of the college.
The staff had complained to Greater Kashmir the college was delayed to clear the payment of the services rendered by them during previous years. Owing to the delay in releasing the previous year’s payment, the sweepers and the local fund staff had refused to work this year and put in place coal heaters in classrooms.
The Principal ASC Srinagar Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather said the money for hot and cold charges was provided by the Cluster University which was received a few days ago.
“The funds were actually utilised during exams in previous years. We have now received it from the Cluster University and disbursed it to the concerned staff,” he said.
He said the college is working for the welfare of the local staff and always remains on the forefront to resolve their grievances. “We have already started providing heating arrangements to the students in classrooms and I have also prepared a DPR to procure ACs for the classrooms,” he said.
Director Colleges J&K, Prof. Yasmin Ashai however said the college principals have been asked to ensure heating arrangements for students.
“We understand that providing heating arrangement in every classroom is a difficult task but we the department has released funds for the colleges to meet the exigency,” she said and added that the colleges can utilise money out of local funds to provide heating arrangement to students.
“Local funds of the college are meant to be utilised for the students. We are here for the betterment of the students. The department is taking all steps to provide better facilities to the students,” she said.