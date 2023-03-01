[GK IMPACT] Authorities intensify market checking against exorbitant poultry rates

In an official communication by the FCS & CA, the departed said that three teams are on ground to check the issue and they said that numerous shops have been sealed and fined.

"In this connection, it is to submit that three teams of the Enforcement Wing are in the field for daily market checking. To curb profiteering/black marketing, 1537 establishments have been inspected during February 2023 and an amount of Rs. 272200 has been recovered as fine from 313 defaulting shopkeepers which include chicken sellers, vegetable, grocery shops, fruit vendors, local bread makers, mutton sellers, Bakery shops, Restaurants/Hotels etc," reads the official communication.

The communication further said that strict orders have been passed on to the teams to act against the shopkeepers found guilty of selling food items at exorbitant rates.