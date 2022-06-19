GK Impact | Authorities partially restore Dr Ali Jan Road to prevent traffic jams

The resident of the area said that the road is one of the principal roads leading to SKIMS Hospital and patients, ambulances used to get stuck in jams continuously.

An official from R&B told Greater Kashmir that the 500-meter road stretch has been opened for traffic to allow smooth movement of traffic.

“Multiple departments were working on the road and that is why it had to be closed. We understand that people were facing issues and that is why we took no time to finish the initial work and open the road for traffic,” said an official.