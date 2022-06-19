GK Impact | Authorities partially restore Dr Ali Jan Road to prevent traffic jams

Srinagar: The Roads and Buildings department has partially restored vital Dr Ali Jan Road to ensure smooth vehicular movement.
Delay in repairs of the road led to traffic jams on the route leading to SKIMS Soura.
Last week Greater Kashmir carried a story on how inordinate delay in completion of the road constriction at Dr. Ali Jan Road cause inconvenience to commuters.
The commuters, particularly bound for Eidgah, Soura, Syedpora, and adjoining areas said that they were having a tough time while commuting around the area. They said they used to get stuck in traffic jams during peak hours.
“We were facing a huge problem for months due to traffic jams at this road stretch. We are hopeful that the remaining work will also be finished without any delay,’ said Sajid Hassan, a local.
The resident of the area said that the road is one of the principal roads leading to SKIMS Hospital and patients, ambulances used to get stuck in jams continuously.
An official from R&B told Greater Kashmir that the 500-meter road stretch has been opened for traffic to allow smooth movement of traffic.
“Multiple departments were working on the road and that is why it had to be closed. We understand that people were facing issues and that is why we took no time to finish the initial work and open the road for traffic,” said an official.
Qayoom Kirmani, SE R&B said that the department started the work on the road on time and that is the reason they were able to open the road for traffic.
“The road faced closure multiple times as we were trying to keep it open for traffic. The reason is that many departments including the Drainage department were working on the road. We have finished the initial work on the road to enable us to open it for traffic. We will be soon complete the project and ensure that road stays open to traffic,” Kirmani said.